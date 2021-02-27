VISIT Milwaukee announces Giving Fest's grand finale

VISIT Milwaukee is partnering with Light the Hoan to celebrate the end of Giving Fest with a grand finale Hoan Bridge light shot Saturday, Feb. 27 beginning at 7 p.m.

VISIT Milwaukee recommends picking up snacks or dinner from a local downtown restaurant to enjoy with the light show in your car.

Parking will be available in lot P at Henry Maier Festival Park. You can view a parking map here.

You can tune into 88.9 Radio Milwaukee for a special music selection to accompany the show.

Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants must stay in their cars for the show's entirety.

This event was made possible by the partnerships between VISIT Milwaukee Light The Hoan, Radio Milwaukee, and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

