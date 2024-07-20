Visit a local farmers market this weekend for family fun and fresh produce while supporting local farmers

Take advantage of the summer season with a trip to a farmers market this weekend!
Saturday:
Tosa Farmers Market -
When: Every Saturday June 1st - October 12th
Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Hart Mills parking lot, 7720 Hartwood Ave Wauwatosa
What to expect: On the first Saturday of the month a new collection of uniquely crafted items from expert makers will be available along with, the best farmers and food producers of the region.
South Shore Farmers Market:
When: Every Saturday, June 15 - October 26
Time: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: South Shore Park
What to Expect: Seasonal produce, ready-made eats, and prepared food and baked goods are available.
Oak Creek Farmers Market:
When: Every Saturday, May 11 - October 19
Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Drexel Town Square
What to expect: Offers the best of a classic farmers market while being in a modern community gathering space.
Greendale Downtown Market:
When: Every Saturday, June 15 - September 28
Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: 5680 Broad St, Greendale
What to expect: Shop the farmers market along with local businesses and shops, including coffee shops and brunch spots.
Fox Point Farmers Market:
When: Every Saturday, June 15 - October 12
Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
What to expect: From friendly vendors offering delicious farm fresh foods to entertainment to elevate the market experience.
Sunday:
Shorewood Farmers Market:
When: Every Sunday, June 16 - October 27
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Where: Estabrook Park
What to expect: In addition to locally grown fresh produce and food there will be weekly entertainment and activities.
Greenfield Farmers Market:
When: Every Sunday, May - October
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Konkel Park
What to expect: Live music along with specialty items, fresh produce, and baked items will be offered.
Fondy Farmers Market:
When: (regular season) Saturdays, Sundays, and Thursdays, July 6 - October 31
Time: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave. Milwaukee
What to expect: A century-old and Milwaukee's most diverse farmers market Fondy Farmers Market caters to thousands of shoppers.
Cathedral Square Market:
When: Sundays, July 21 - 28, August 4 - 25, September 8 - 29
Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Cathedral Square Park
What to expect: Live music will begin at 10:30 a.m.
If you have a farmers market that should be added to the list please let us know!
