Visit a local farmers market this weekend for family fun and fresh produce while supporting local farmers

Take advantage of the summer season with a trip to a farmers market this weekend!

Saturday:

Tosa Farmers Market -

When: Every Saturday June 1st - October 12th

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where : Hart Mills parking lot, 7720 Hartwood Ave Wauwatosa

What to expect: On the first Saturday of the month a new collection of uniquely crafted items from expert makers will be available along with, the best farmers and food producers of the region.

South Shore Farmers Market:

When: Every Saturday, June 15 - October 26

Time: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: South Shore Park

What to Expect: Seasonal produce, ready-made eats, and prepared food and baked goods are available.

Oak Creek Farmers Market:

When: Every Saturday, May 11 - October 19

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Drexel Town Square

What to expect: Offers the best of a classic farmers market while being in a modern community gathering space.

Greendale Downtown Market:

When: Every Saturday, June 15 - September 28

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: 5680 Broad St, Greendale

What to expect: Shop the farmers market along with local businesses and shops, including coffee shops and brunch spots.

Fox Point Farmers Market:

When: Every Saturday, June 15 - October 12

Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

What to expect: From friendly vendors offering delicious farm fresh foods to entertainment to elevate the market experience.

Sunday:

Shorewood Farmers Market:

When: Every Sunday, June 16 - October 27

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Where: Estabrook Park

What to expect: In addition to locally grown fresh produce and food there will be weekly entertainment and activities.

Greenfield Farmers Market:

When: Every Sunday, May - October

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Konkel Park

What to expect: Live music along with specialty items, fresh produce, and baked items will be offered.

Fondy Farmers Market:

When: (regular season) Saturdays, Sundays, and Thursdays, July 6 - October 31

Time: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: 2200 W Fond du Lac Ave. Milwaukee

What to expect: A century-old and Milwaukee's most diverse farmers market Fondy Farmers Market caters to thousands of shoppers.

Cathedral Square Market:

When: Sundays, July 21 - 28, August 4 - 25, September 8 - 29

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Square Park

What to expect: Live music will begin at 10:30 a.m.

If you have a farmers market that should be added to the list please let us know!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error