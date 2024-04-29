Vision Forward celebrates 105th anniversary

A local group that helps people with visual impairment get the most out of life is about to celebrate a big milestone.

Vision Forward turns 105 years old this year, and they're celebrating next week. Jacci Borchardt joined TMJ4 at 4 to tell us more about the party -- and its mission.

Vision Forward's 105th birthday celebration is coming up on Tuesday, May 7 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

And it's free! You just have to register, by going to their website. You can do that by clicking here.

There will be cake, appetizers, and silent auction items, making for a fun, informative afternoon.

