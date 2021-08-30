Violent weekend in Milwaukee as homicides on pace to exceed 2020 record

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee experienced yet another violent weekend.

Multiple shots rang out on 2100 block of North 41 Sunday evening, striking four females, three teenagers and one 35 year old.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, all four were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

But the gun violence that happened is sadly not the only one that happened over the weekend.

In a tweet, the Medical Examiner's office says their office has investigated the homicide of three males aged 12, 17 and 19, and a motor vehicle fatality.

Among the incidents, a 12-year-old boy was killed and an 8 year old was sent to hospital after an incident Sunday morning at 46th and Glendale.

TMJ4

Multiple neighbors including Lewis Williams told TMJ4 News they believe someone attacked them with a hammer.

"A child, that's messed up. I really don't know what to say," said Williams.

He also told us he overheard the 8 year old who was injured speaking at the scene.

"From what I heard, directly from his mouth was, 'he tried to hit me with the hammer, too,'" Williams said.

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a known suspect.

Overnight, four shootings occurred within four hours. The shootings happened between 10:25 p.m. and a little after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

TMJ4

The 17 year old is expecting to survive after he was shot in the 3200 block of North 25th Street. Gunshots rang out a minute later in 7400 block of West Villard, where a 15 year old suffered serious injuries. An hour later, the third shooting happened in the 8700 block West Appleton Avenue. According to police, the victim was found dead at a different location.

The fourth shooting victim is a 35-year-old man who police say was caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting.

Amid the violence this past weekend, Monday night community members and law enforcement will have the opportunity to come together for National Night Out at Gordon Park.

The event promotes police-community partnerships, and more importantly, a chance to rub elbows with officers under good circumstances, and not when violence or tragedy strikes.

Police say these types of events are a small part of all the work they do year-round to build community trust.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip