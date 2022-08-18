Violent traffic stop: Milwaukee man assaults officers, arrested after being tased 5 times in Racine County

A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding in Racine County was arrested after assaulting officers on Wednesday. Deputies say he was bitten by a K9 officer three times and tased five times before being arrested.

Racine County deputies stopped a rented Kia for traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-94 northbound near 7-Mile Road around 11 a.m.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), deputies identified the driver as 24-year-old Hezekiah L. Saffold of Milwaukee. Deputies saw a backpack on the passenger seat. When deputies returned to their squad car, RCSO says deputies saw Saffold grab the backpack and put it in the backseat of the car. Deputies ran Saffold's criminal history and found he had prior convictions including drugs and armed robbery.

A nearby Sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were requested to perform an open-air sniff of the vehicle. Saffold complied when deputies asked him to step out of the vehicle, RCSO says. While speaking with him, the K9 positively alerted the vehicle for contraband.

RCSO says when deputies ordered Saffold to place his hands behind his back, he ignored orders and pulled away. He then ran back towards the driver's door of his vehicle. RCSO says a deputy tackled Saffold to the ground while the K9 unit bit him.

Saffold was still able to get on his feet. The K9 let go of Saffold, who then ran into traffic to get into the passenger side of the vehicle, RCSO says. A deputy then got into the driver's side and turned off the car.

As Saffold tried to start the vehicle, the K9 bit him a second time and a Taser was deployed without effect. Deputies continued to physically struggle with Saffold, who RCSO says, was assaulting deputies and trying to escape. A deputy deployed their Taser a second time and another deputy deployed their OC spray.

Once Saffold was pulled to the ground, RCSO says he continued to fight with officers. The K9 bit him a third time and more OC spray was used.

A Wisconsin State Trooper arrived on the scene and used his Taser, but Saffold continued to fight, RCSO said. A fourth Taser was deployed by another deputy who arrived on the scene. After a fifth "drive stun" and with the help of more deputies, Saffold was eventually put into handcuffs and taken into custody.

Saffold was transported to the hospital and medically cleared before being transported to the Racine County Jail. No law enforcement officers were seriously injured.

According to RCSO, deputies searched Saffold's backpack and found the following:

Loaded handgun with an extended magazine containing 25 rounds plus one round in the chamber

An empty magazine

2.1 grams of cocaine

Six pills of amphetamines

Four cell phones

$1,175 of US currency



