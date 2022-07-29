Violent crash involving squad car in Glendale, 2 injured

GLENDALE, Wis. — A vehicle crossed the median and struck a Glendale squad car, injuring both the officer and the driver near 13th and Silver Spring early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:16 a.m. outside the Lexus of Milwaukee location, in Glendale.

Police said in a statement that both the officer and the driver were brought to a hospital. The officer was later released. The extent of injuries for the other driver is unknown, but he is in stable condition.

Silver Spring shut down for several hours in the middle of the night due to the crash.

The cause of the crash was not due to a police pursuit, officers on scene told us - but reckless driving.

The squad car's airbag did deploy. As for the other vehicle, it is pretty much mangled. Both doors of that vehicle seem to be broken off.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip