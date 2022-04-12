Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Golf Classic returns to Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation (VLCF) Annual Lombardi Golf Classic returns to Milwaukee June 3-4.

The event, which supports the battle against cancer, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to host the 50th year of the Lombardi Golf Classic. The events and participants lined up thus far are sure to make for a great weekend,” said Benjamin Haas, Lombardi Golf Classic chairman and VLCF board member. “The health of our sponsors, celebrities and volunteers are very important to us, so we are excited we can fight against cancer in-person again.”

According to a news release, the Lombardi Golf Classic will feature many celebrity golfers, including Jared Abbrederis, Morten Andersen, Willie Buchanon, Jeff Cirillo, Paul Coffman, Daryn Colledge, Tom Crabtree, Mason Crosby, Lynn Dickey, Gary Ellerson, Dan Jansen, Karen Palacios-Jansen, Geoff Jenkins, Greg Koch, Wayne Larrivee, James Lofton, John Lombardi, Ryan Longwell, Paul Molitor, Tony Moll, Andy North, Ken Sanders, Jason Spitz, Jan Stenerud, Bob Ueker, Greg Vaughn and Ickey Woods.

“I am excited to golf at the Lombardi Golf Classic. I had a great time competing in previous years, and even more importantly contributing to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation in the fight against cancer,” said Mason Crosby, the champion of the 2019 Lombardi Golf Classic. “To have everyone back out is exciting and I can’t wait to golf at North Hills again.”

The event is a two-day event featuring an Evening Gala at the Pfister Hotel on Friday, June 3 and 18-hole Golf Tournament at North Hills Country Club on Saturday, June 4.

According to a news release, golfers will receive complimentary parking passes, lockers, golf carts, Pro Shop gift cards, and food and drinks.

To buy tickets or learn more about VLCF’s Lombardi Golf Classic, click HERE..

