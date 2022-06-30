Villard Ave. Mobile Parklet provides space for community to gather

MILWAUKEE — A new mobile "parklet" is part of the revitalization efforts of the Villard Avenue Business Improvement District (BID).

The parklet is located right in front of the Milwaukee Public Library Villard Square Branch and is a partnership with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.

"We just want the community to own it and start owning spaces in their community," said Villard Ave. BID Director Angelique Sharpe.

A mobile parklet is similar to what you might see outside of a restaurant or cafe with benches and a standing bar, but it's not associated with any businesses and is open for community members to use how they want.

Georgette Moore, a street keeper with Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership, said she's excited to bring her son to the parklet.

"I can take my younger son somewhere to enjoy a book or to enjoy the weather," Moore said.

Harvey Young, also a street keeper, said the parklet will be a nice place to eat outside.

"Probably have lunch, yeah I like to eat," Young said.

In addition to giving the community a public space to use, Sharpe and the street keepers hope it also encourages drivers passing through the neighborhood to slow down.

"When drivers see people, pedestrians, see bodies, we hope that they'd slow down and respect lives," Sharpe said.

She said the mobile parklet will also travel to other BIDs in Milwaukee like the Near West Side. She hopes it becomes common place in every neighborhood and business district in the city.

"It's something that we would like to see replicated more in other under-served neighborhoods," Sharpe said.

