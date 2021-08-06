Village of Whitefish Bay targeted in 'malicious and sophisticated' cyber security attack: Officials

VILLAGE OF WHITEFISH BAY — The Village of Whitefish Bay was targeted in a "malicious and sophisticated" cyber security attack and attackers may have accessed and encrypted some internal files, officials say.

Village officials said in a statement Friday that the breach was discovered last Saturday. Once officials found out the system had been hacked, they took systems offline and alerted third-party experts and law enforcement.

An investigation into the breach is now underway. Experts tell village officials they believe the threat is contained, and the village resumed normal operations on Wednesday.

Officials say the attackers may have accessed and encrypted some internal files.

"A third-party forensics firm is currently investigating which data may have been compromised and its impact to the community. They will also review additional security measures to help mitigate future attacks of this nature," according to their statement.

Village officials say they have a cyber-incident response plan in place in case of incidents such as these. They say their team worked around the clock to restore their systems from backups.

Officials say no action from residents is needed at this time. More updates are expected in the future.

