Village of Big Bend Police Chief Don Gaglione passes away

Don Gaglione, police chief of the Village of Big Bend Police Department, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Chief Gaglione has been with the Village of Big Bend as police chief since January of 2014. He came to the department from the Milwaukee Police Department where he retired as deputy inspector after 32 years of service to the City of Milwaukee.

The Village of Big Bend Police Department said in a news release Thursday: "Chief Gaglione brought several new programs to the Village over the years and was always involved with community events. Chief Gaglione is well known throughout the community and all over Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties. He will be missed. Please join us in keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

