Viking Mississippi cruise ship touches water for first time

Posted at 7:55 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 08:55:55-05

WISCONSIN — Viking’s highly-anticipated Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, are a step closer to reality.

The company celebrated the “float out” of its new 386-guest Viking Mississippi ship on Monday. It's a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water.

The event happened at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.

The company says it's the final stage of construction ahead of a maiden voyage in June.

Its ports of call include seven states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

