VIDEO: Wrong-way drunk driver causes crash in Pleasant Prairie

Video courtesy: Pleasant Prairie Police Department
Posted at 9:17 PM, Apr 28, 2023
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A suspected drunk driver caused a crash in Pleasant Prairie, police say.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department shared video of the incident, warning the public about the dangers of drinking and driving.

"Folks, while you go out and enjoy your weekend we want to remind you that drinking (and) driving do not mix. In this video we have a driver suspected of OWI going the wrong way on Sheridan Road," the department shared on Facebook.

Police say no one was killed.

"It's not worth it, get a ride home," the department said.

