Video: West Allis police deploy stop sticks during car chase

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police released video on Tuesday of a chase from last week that ends with a suspect being taken into custody.

Video shows officers performing a pit maneuver on the car, after the driver ran over stop sticks. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.

Read the full release below:

Recently, a 3rd shift sergeant was on patrol when he observed 2 vehicles traveling together at a high rate of speed around 58th & Lincoln. The sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicles, but both fled. The sergeant pursued both vehicles until they split up. The sergeant continued pursuing 1 vehicle for a short time, but then terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns. As the sergeant checked the area for crashes, he observed the suspect vehicle had turned onto a side street and was stopped with a flat tire. The sergeant monitored the vehicle from a distance as more officers arrived and were strategically positioned in the area. As the vehicle began moving again, the sergeant was able to covertly deploy stop sticks in front of the vehicle just before it reached his location. The vehicle hesitated, but then drove over the stop sticks, which caused damage to the suspect’s vehicle tires, and started fleeing again at a high rate of speed. Other officers in the area quickly began pursuing the vehicle and were soon able to conduct a successful PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which ended the pursuit. The suspect, an 18-year-old resident of Milwaukee, was quickly taken into custody and has been charged by the Milwaukee County D.A.’s Office with Fleeing an Officer and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.



The stop stick deployment, a portion of the pursuit, and the PIT maneuver can be seen in the below video.



Great initiative and teamwork by 3rd shift!







