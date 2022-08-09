VIDEO: Wausau police take on home intruder... a turkey 🦃

WAUSAU, Wis. — Wausau police officers recently responded to an apartment break-in. The intruder? A turkey.

It was an unusual call for service. In a video posted to Facebook, Wausau Police Department officers enter the apartment with nets and find out the feathered intruder broke a window to get in.

As officers make their way in, the turkey is seen walking around the living room. With gloves and a net, officers scrambled as they chased the turkey trapped in the apartment. From the living room to the kitchen to a bedroom, officers were able to eventually capture the turkey.

Officers then carried the turkey outside where they released the little guy.

You can watch the entire incident below:

Wausau police take on home intruder... a turkey

This isn't the first time Wausau police have had a not-so-normal shift. Last year, officers wrangled a deer that broke in through a nursing home's window.

