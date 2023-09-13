VIDEO: Waterspouts form along Lake Michigan, Wisconsin residents capture the magic

MILWAUKEE — Residents of southeast Wisconsin were surprised to see waterspouts forming along Lake Michigan Wednesday morning.

Waterspouts form when cold air moves across the Great Lakes and creates large temperature differences between the warm water and the cold air above, according to the National Weather Service.

Waterspout spotted in Racine

Waterspouts usually last from about two to twenty minutes, and move along at speeds of 10 to 15 knots, according to the NWS.

You can spot waterspouts like this: first, a dark disk forms on the surface of the lake. Next a spiral pattern forms on the surface of the water. Then, a spray ring forms around the dark spot (this needs a minimum speed of 43 knots). Finally, the waterspout becomes visible from the water to the cloud base, according to the NWS.

Be on the lookout for Waterspouts on Lake Michigan today. Waterspouts will be possible with the scattered showers and storms over the Lake. #wiwx #LakeMichigan pic.twitter.com/wfe9XMaWCR — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) September 13, 2023

Shortly afterwards the water spout will decay.

If you see a waterspout, the NWS urges you (presumably in some kind of boat) to head at a 90-degree angle from where the spout is headed. Never navigate through a waterspout.

As TMJ4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson pointed out, these conditions are very dangerous for mariners on the lake.

According to the NWS, a Special Marine Warning includes Lake Michigan from Port Washington to North Point Light WI 5NM offshore to Mid Lake, Lake Michigan from Wind Point WI to Winthrop Harbor IL 5NM offshore to Mid Lake and Port Washington to North Point Light WI is in effect until 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday.

Check out media of the waterspouts below:

Another Waterspout -- quite the sight, yet very dangerous for mariners on the Lake.



This was seen at Wind Point near 3 mile Road.

Our thanks to Ariel A. for allowing us to share these photos! #wiwx @NWSMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/rrYkDVhFOi — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) September 13, 2023

Photos of a Waterspout over Lake Michigan from Downtown #Milwaukee. Taken Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Our thanks to Joe Boucher for these photos. #wiwx @tmj4 @spann pic.twitter.com/RyNDYMvGwj — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) September 13, 2023

WATERSPOUT SIGHTED near #Milwaukee



Showers/storms on the lake are capable of producing waterspouts. These don't much of a threat to land, but mariners near the shore should get OFF the water.



📷: Nathan Meyer #wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/9xHSfubBRW — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) September 13, 2023

