Video: Truck being pursued by MPD crashes into home, catches fire

A vehicle being pursued by Milwaukee police slammed into a parked car, crashed into a house and then caught fire Thursday evening.
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jul 08, 2021
Police said in a statement that two people were taken into custody and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video shared with TMJ4 News by a resident shows a red truck on fire after it hit the base of the house. It appears officers are pulling a person from the vehicle while others fight to put the flames out.

The video also shows a white vehicle crushed against a light pole on the sidewalk.

MPD said the crash happened in the 2300 block of North 40th around 5:51 p.m. Police said people were inside the house at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

Police add that the circumstances as to why the vehicle was fleeing police and crashed is not known at this time.

