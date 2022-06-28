WAUWATOSA, Wis. — New video from the Wauwatosa Police Department shows a group roll up to a woman outside a Target store and steal her purse.

In the video, you see someone lean out the car window, grab the victims bag, and pull off, pulling the victim to the ground. According to the video's time-stamp, it happened on Monday, June 20 around 12:30 p.m.

WATCH:

Thieves snatch woman's purse in drive-by robbery outside Wauwatosa Target

According to police, Wauwatosa has experienced a series of purse snatch robberies. These types of crimes happen very fast, and surrounding cities are also experiencing similar style robberies.

Police say during these incidents, the suspects target individuals walking alone through a business or apartment parking lot. They drive very close to the victim, then reach out the car window and attempt to forcibly remove the victim's purse or bag.

Officers are increasing patrols in these areas, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

Here are tips police say you can take to lessen your chance of becoming a victim:

Carry your purse close to your body or put an arm over it while walking.

Always keep your purse zipped/closed and carry only the essentials with you.

Maintain awareness of persons and vehicles around you.

Do not walk while using the phone and be alert and observant of your surroundings.

If your purse is grabbed, it is best to simply let it go; it is not worth being injured. Call the police immediately and provide as much information on the suspect(s) as you can.

If you have information on the recent purse thefts, contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip