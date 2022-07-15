VIDEO: Stolen car chase ends with spike strip trap on I-43 in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — Police video shows four people stop a car on a busy freeway, get out and then sprint across in front of oncoming traffic while being chased by police in Glendale.

Glendale police released squad car video of the incident, which happened on I-43 near Hampton Avenue on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement that officers tried to pull the car over for speeding. But the driver did not and instead sped off.

Officers laid spike strips along the road, and as the car drove over, the spikes shredded its wheels, forcing the driver to stop on the freeway.

The four occupants of the car then opened their doors and ran across both directions of freeway traffic to make their escape.

Police camera shows one officer following the suspects, but she chose not to cross oncoming traffic.

Police say officers arrested the suspects a short time after. They say they recovered two firearms.

One 18 year old, two 17 years olds, and one 19 year old were arrested. Police say the 18-year-old driver is being referred for charges of fleeing, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and resisting an officer. Both 17-year-old passengers will be referred for charges of carrying a concealed weapon charges, and resisting an officer. The 19-year-old passenger is facing a charge of resisting an officer, according to police.

