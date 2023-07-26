VIDEO: Speeding car crash, building collapse south of state line in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A speeding driver crashed into a building, causing it to collapse just south of the Wisconsin state line in Antioch, Illinois.

Police say the driver lost control and hit a Dairy Queen then slammed into a grocery store.

Other than the driver, nobody else was hurt.

WATCH: Helicopter video from WMAQ

WMAQ chopper video of collapse

