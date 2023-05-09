Video shows wrong-way driver on I-43 in Milwaukee, arrested for OWI

A suspected elderly drunk driver struck two other drivers while traveling the wrong way on I-43 in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), dispatch received a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. Monday that a driver, identified as a 78-year-old Milwaukee man, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-43.

The driver went on the Fond du Lac off-ramp and traveled southbound on I-43 at Capitol.

He struck two other drivers while traveling the wrong way. MCSO says no serious injuries were reported.

The driver traveled for nearly 3.5 miles. He was taken into custody for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury, and operating while intoxicated.

