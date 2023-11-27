Video shows suspects lighting car on fire in Milwaukee; police still looking for suspects

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for suspects accused of lighting a car on fire in Milwaukee on Saturday evening.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Scott St., just a couple blocks west of S. 6th St.

Police say the fire spread to "adjacent properties" after the car was ignited. No injuries were reported in the arson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips app.

