Video shows police chase, teens accused of stealing car from high school

Whitefish Bay police released unedited video showing cops chasing teens driving a car stolen from the Whitefish Bay High School parking lot on Wednesday.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 11, 2022
Police say the thieves arrived at the school in a stolen Hyundai, then stole a Kia. Two juveniles were arrested. The Kia involved in the other chase got away.

Whitefish Bay police received a report of a stolen gold Kia around 1:45 p.m. The suspects arrived at the Whitefish Bay High School parking lot in a stolen Hyundai.

Police say the suspects broke the window of the Kia and damaged the steering column before stealing it. Both vehicles then fled the area.

Two Whitefish Bay police officers observed the two stolen vehicles and a pursuit began.

According to police, the Hyundai became disabled near Flint and Florist. With the help of Glendale police, the two suspects were arrested.

The Kia was not recovered. No students were near the suspects while the car was stolen.

Charged will be referred to the Children's Center.

