Video shows driver crashing into food truck on Milwaukee's south side

A Milwaukee business owner is devastated after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their parked food truck with three employees inside.

Surveillance video from Rivera’s Western Wear on Cesar Chavez Dr. shows a driver barreling into Marta’s Tamales on Friday night.

Alejandro Rivera and his wife Teresa Ruiz told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin they heard a loud noise, and were startled to see what happened across the street.

“We were worried because we know people are in there working,” Ruiz said. “My husband just ran to see what we can do and help.”

Rivera wasn’t alone, several other neighbors and fellow food truck owners were on hand to offer their help.

Rivera, who witnessed the event, said the driver and passenger of the car were intoxicated and tried to flee, but members of the community stepped up to help.

He said several community members caught and detained the pair until police arrived.

Rivera whose business has been on that block for the past 25 years said he and his neighbors couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

“It’s a family,” Rivera said. “Everybody is family.”

He said three workers who were inside Marta’s Tamales when the crash happened had minor injuries.

Witnesses said Milwaukee police arrested the driver, but Marta’s food truck is a total loss. TMJ4 has reached out to MPD to learn more about the incident.

If you want to help Marta’s Tamales recover from the loss, owners are asking you to have a meal at their restaurant located at 551 W Becher St, Milwaukee, WI 53207.

