Video: Reckless driver spins donuts around MPD squad car

MILWAUKEE — A video circulating on social media showcases the latest reckless driving incident in Milwaukee.

A video posted to Reddit shows a driver spinning donuts around police officers in a squad car near 31st and Holmes before driving away on Sunday, Oct. 24. According to Milwaukee police, officers were at the scene of a vehicle what was suspected of being a recently stolen. Police were waiting for the vehicle to be towed and could not leave the scene without risking the suspected stolen car from being driven off, MPD said.

The video:



At that time, police say a driver of a different vehicle began driving donuts around the squad car. Police asked for a second squad to respond, however, by the time the second squad car arrived, the reckless driver was gone.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the reckless driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

