Video of massive frozen pizza section in Wisconsin goes viral

A video on Twitter showcasing a massive frozen pizza section in Wisconsin has gone viral.

Twitter users were dumbfounded when Milwaukee resident Michael Bradley shared a video of thousands of pizzas inside what appears to be a Woodman's grocery store last week.

"If every fridge door had 200 pizzas behind it, there would have been 2800 pizzas just in the row of fridges," Twitter user @kennyshirley pointed out.

"This doesn't even show the mini pizzas, the garlic bread pizzas, the pizza rolls, the hot pockets, and the 'healthy eat' pizzas in the other aisles," another Twitter user @MiltownBucky wrote.

The one-minute video shows numerous pizza brands, including national brands made right here in Wisconsin!

Jack's Pizza was born in a garage in the small town of Little Chute and still uses real Wisconsin cheese, according to their website.

Meanwhile, Tombstone got its start in a Medford bar in 1962. Two brothers created the pizza while trying to get more customers into their tavern. They chose the brand's name from a cemetery across the street, their website says.

Palermo's Pizza was founded by the Fallucca family in 1964 in Milwaukee where its headquarters remain. Fast forward to 2022, Palermo's is still owned by the family!

Though DiGiorno has Midwest roots, it originated in Minnesota. But, it uses Wisconsin mozzarella cheese on its pizzas!

You can watch the viral video below or on Twitter:

A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YDMOL4b7o3 — Michael Bradley (@MikeBradleyMKE) October 13, 2022

