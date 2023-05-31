VIDEO: Milwaukee Recycling building catches fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Recycling building caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Video of the fire shows a large amount of smoke wafting from the scene. No injuries have been reported, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

According to Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, the fire was first called in at around 1:48 p.m., near 13th & Mount Vernon.

According to 911 callers, a machine was on fire. Around 1:50 p.m. all workers were confirmed evacuated.

The chief noted that the Milwaukee Recycles building has a "long and storied history" of fires at this location. Workers there are experienced when it comes to these kinds of fires.

Around 2:46 p.m., a 3-alarm fire was declared.

The chief said 75 firefighters from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa are on scene. They may bring in fresh companies to relieve the tired firefighters. Temps are in the high 70s and low 80s in the city on Wednesday.

The fire is not under control. It's a deep-seated fire with open pits. The fire has the potential of running along different areas.

From the ground: Milwaukee Recycles building on fire

