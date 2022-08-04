VIDEO: Middleton police rescue raccoon with its head stuck in a jar 🦝

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department came to the rescue after a young raccoon was found with a jar stuck on his head.

Police shared a video on Facebook Wednesday showing officers freeing the raccoon from a mayonnaise jar.

The police department said the incident happened on Saturday around 4 a.m. near Pheasant and Amherst. Officers were able to find the raccoon and stabilize it with a Ketch pole.

In the video, you can see one officer gently holding the raccoon down while another officer cuts the jar open with medical shears. According to the post, "with some patience, teamwork (and) creative ingenuity," the raccoon was jar-free!

But don't think the little guy got off so easy! After officers released the raccoon from police custody, officers warned him about curfew and advised on better dining options.

You can watch the full video below:

Middleton police rescue raccoon with jar stuck on its head

