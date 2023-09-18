Video: Kenosha police rescue woman from rocky shoreline, 'Let me die'

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police released video showing a harrowing rescue along a rocky Lake Michigan shoreline on Friday.

Posted to YouTube, the police department's video shows officers trying to use rope to help the stranded woman out of the water.

The video shows the choppy water pushing her against the rocks. She tries to keep herself off while also trying to grab a hold of the rope being offered by the cops.

It looks like the officers also used the rope to help secure a PDF-clad officer trying to pull the victim out.

Eventually, an officer was able to help the victim out of the water.

At one point the woman said, "Let me die. I'm not worth it," according to the video.

According to a social media post, "On September 15th, officers responded to a water emergency call. Officers reacted quickly by utilizing department water rescue equipment and communication to help save the victim."

The video appears to be from a body-worn police camera.

View the video below:

