Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole

A man in his 60s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A pedestrian appeared to be struck during a car crash near 35th and Townsend on Thursday. Milwaukee police and fire crews responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 02, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.

Milwaukee police and fire crews responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m.

A TMJ4 News viewer shared video of the crash with us. The doorbell camera footage shows the moment two cars collided. One of them careened into a pedestrian standing in the median. The impact sent that person into a light pole.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the victim is a man in his 60s. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more and will update this story.

