VIDEO: Glendale home severely damaged after explosion; 1 injured

GLENDALE, Wis. — Authorities have released video showing the aftermath of a home explosion in Glendale that injured one person on Sunday.

The North Shore Fire Department responded to a house fire near Sievers and River Forest. TMJ4 obtained the video from the department via an open records request.

A 911 caller stated they heard what sounded like a house explosion. Once on scene, fire crews saw the home with heavy fire coming from the roof. Due to the extent of the damage to the home, the department confirmed there was evidence of an explosion.

One man was injured as a result of the fire and he was transported to a local hospital. A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but did not require transportation.

Crews were able to control the fire in about 45 minutes, but needed roughly 90 minutes to extinguish all hot spots. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

One injured in Glendale house explosion

