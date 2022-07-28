Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after they crashed into a pole near 20th and Grange.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said an unknown vehicle and suspect crashed into the pole and fled the scene.

Video from the incident shows what appears to be a light pole falling into the street. The driver then proceeded to drive over it when fleeing the scene.

Officials have not identified the vehicle or suspect. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the police at 414-935-7362.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip