VIDEO: Car crashes into Belair Cantina in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A car crashed through the front of the Belair Cantina location in Oak Creek Wednesday morning.

A video shared by a TMJ4 News viewer shows the vehicle resting mostly inside the building. It looks like the car lodged itself through the large windows the business has. Local fire crews are responding.

People on scene tell us no one is hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

