Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEO: Car crashes into Belair Cantina in Oak Creek

Bel Air crash
IMG_4690.jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 12:09:07-05

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A car crashed through the front of the Belair Cantina location in Oak Creek Wednesday morning.

A video shared by a TMJ4 News viewer shows the vehicle resting mostly inside the building. It looks like the car lodged itself through the large windows the business has. Local fire crews are responding.

Watch:

Bel Air crash

People on scene tell us no one is hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower