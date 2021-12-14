Video captures moment officials saved a swan stuck on ice in Waukesha County

OTTAWA, Wis. — This isn’t Swan Lake.

Instead of a classic ballet, this story is about a Trumpeter Swan who got stuck on a lake. Which is a little bit of a different tale.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District (WLFD), the injured and ill swan was reported by a concerned resident of Ottawa Lake in Waukesha County where the swan was stuck.

The WLFD was able to fly their drone to assess the situation with the swan, and saw it was indeed stuck in the thin ice. The team was able to deploy their hovercraft with a pilot and a rescue swimmer, and within moments, they were able to rescue the swan.

To ensure the safety of the swan, it was transported to the Wildlife in Need Center, where it was taken in by the professional personnel there.

While animal rescue efforts aren’t the main concern of the Western Lakes Fire District, they did state in their Facebook post they try their best to get to these kinds of calls.

“These are done with great respect to our available emergency resources and also offer an opportunity to train in real life environments while rescuing the animal,” said Western Lakes Fire District in their post.

Ottawa Lake is just about 30 miles west of Milwaukee. While the rescuers were able to safely get the swan off the ice, the WLFD advises others to keep off the thin ice.

The WLFD is happy to announce the swan is doing extremely well and is in the care of professionals until it’s well enough to return to the wild!

