Video captures meteor flying over Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON — If you were lucky enough and were looking up at the sky at just the right time, you would have seen a meteor fly over Madison, Wisconsin early in the morning on Jan. 20.

The UW-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences (UW-AOS) got a video of the meteor flying over the Madison campus at 6:48 a.m.

It could be seen flying through the sky until eventually disappearing out of view.

Watch the video below.

According to the Milwaukee Astronomical Society, you should be able to see meteor showers from Jan. 15 to Feb. 8. The peak will be Jan. 27 and 28. The website said to expect about one or two meteors per minute.

