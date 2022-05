If you're wondering how Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending his time during the off-season, here is a glimpse.

He was spotted among the crowds at Disneyland with his family. At nearly seven feet tall, he is a little hard to miss.

He paused to sign some autographs with his kid perched on his shoulders.

WATCH BELOW:

Giannis spotted at Disneyland with son

