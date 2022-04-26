Victory Over Violence Week discusses the dangers of sexual violence

MILWAUKEE — As a way to empower students in recognizing dangerous situations related to sexual violence, Victory Over Violence Week focuses on giving Milwaukee high schoolers the tools they need to find positive solutions.

“We can do things about it. We can change the dynamics of how they learn,” said Pamela Holmes with Peace for Change Alliance.

Heading into its second day, organizers turned their focus to sexual violence by inviting members of law enforcement to share critical information about topics students might not think about, like the dangers of sending explicit photos to one another.

Milwaukee Excellence Charter School sophomore Zion Towns says the last few days have really opened her eyes to the idea that there are ways to stand up, even when it may feel impossible.

“It’s important to tell the people you trust about your issues. It’s important for us to know that you’re not alone,” said Towns.

Organizers with Peace for Change Alliance say they hope these conversations spark a greater discussion, not only with educators or with students, but with the greater Wisconsin community.

“You can say, ‘Go to school’ all day long, but if nothing keeps those kids there, but reckless driving out in the street, or being in the wrong company at the wrong time,” said Holmes. “We can change that. People have to be willing to do it.”

As students gear up for tomorrow’s workshops on gun violence, Holmes says their work can’t and won’t stop.

“The streets will accept all of our kids. Violence will accept all of our kids. We have to be willing to accept our children,” said Holmes.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip