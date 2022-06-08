Victory Christian Academy to build 30K square-foot ultramodern gymnasium, new class space

MILWAUKEE — Victory Christian Academy (VCA) announced it will build a new 30,000 square-foot ultramodern gymnasium and new class space.

It will be built at 2840 S. 10th Street in Milwaukee. It will include expanded technology centers, new cafeteria facilities, and the re-design of a parking lot, according to VCA.

This is the first time VCA students will have access to this type of facility in the 23 years of the existence of the school, according to a news release.

"VCA will also establish a hydroponics center in the new building, which will provide training and new jobs for students, as well as allow the school to provide a farmers market to the community," VCA said in a statement Tuesday. "In addition, the new ultramodern gymnasium will be qualified to host AAU Basketball Tournaments, which there is an extremely low supply of in Milwaukee."

Construction could start as early as September. VCA is working with Abacus Architects on the project.

VCA is a Milwaukee-based provider of K-12 education to low-income families in the Milwaukee area.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip