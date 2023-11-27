Victim shot, suffers life-threatening injuries near 5th and Becher; man arrested

MILWAUKEE — A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot during an argument near 5th and Becher in Milwaukee on Monday.

Police say around 1:15 p.m., the suspect fired shots striking the victim.

The victim, a 28-year-old, arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

