Victim shares warning as Milwaukee police search for man attacking women near 64th & Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Too afraid to show her face on camera, a Milwaukee woman who is only going by her first name Jameka, recounted the terrifying moment she was randomly attacked by a man last week.

"​I felt someone hit me from behind in my face," said Jameka. "I'm getting hit like three or four times in the back of my head and I'm screaming stop, stop."

According to Milwaukee police, it all happened outside of a Citgo gas station near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive. By the time Jameka escaped his grasp and got into her car, she says the man was gone.

"I am traumatized. I feel like I don't wanna go anywhere," said Jameka. "This man has to be stopped."

After going to the police, Jameka went to the hospital where she was treated for an eye injury. Investigators say the suspect in question has been linked to at least three other related incidents in the area.

"I'm getting screenshots from Facebook where women say, 'I thought I was only one.' 'Oh, me too.' And, 'Oh I know a girl, I saw a girl that was attacked,'" said Jameka. "Why is he still out here attacking lots of women?"

Gas station employees shared a video with TMJ4 of the man they say has been constantly attacking and harassing their customers.

"My biggest fear is feeling like he's going to seriously hurt someone or possibly kill someone as a result of having this pattern and he's not being stopped," said Jameka.

Milwaukee police say they know who he is and they're looking for him, but Jameka says she won't feel safe until he's behind bars, and wants others to be aware.

"Do what you need to do to protect yourself," said Jameka. "If you are getting attacked, go to the police. If you see someone getting attacked, call the police."

Anyone with any information regarding the attacks is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

