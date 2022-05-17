MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement are responding to an incident outside the U-Haul location near Capitol Drive and Holton in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

Capitol Drive was blocked off in both directions but has since reopened.

A man at the scene tells TMJ4 that he was driving his van for work when he stopped at a traffic light. He says he then saw a man run through traffic and try to get into his van. The worker says the suspect grabbed the steering wheel.

But the worker says he used his foot to shove the alleged carjacker from the vehicle.

WATCH: Police arrest the suspect

Victim describes attempted carjacking on Capitol Drive, suspect in custody

The victim says police arrived and used a Taser on the suspect. Law enforcement then handcuffed the suspect and brought him into custody, according to the victim.

The incident is across the street from TMJ4-TV. Employees spotted a man running from police and multiple squad cars responding.

A TMJ4 reporter saw the man appear to be resisting arrest. He was eventually put on a stretcher and into an ambulance. He did not appear to be in visible distress.

We are working to confirm more information with officials. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip