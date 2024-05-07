Vice President Kamala Harris to return to Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for the third stop on her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour next week.
This will be her fourth visit to the state this year and her eighth since being sworn in.
Harris began her Economic Opportunity Tour with a moderated conversation in Atlanta, GA on April 29, followed by a speech in Detroit, MI earlier this week.
Details of where Harris will speak in Milwaukee have not yet been released.
The announcement comes one day before President Joe Biden is set to make his fourth trip to Wisconsin in 2024 in Racine.
Biden is expected to highlight a massive increase in the scale of Microsoft's data center development in Mount Pleasant, an opportunity to contrast the failed Foxconn project supported by former President Donald Trump.
