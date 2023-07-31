Vice President Kamala Harris to visit SE Wisconsin on Aug. 3 to highlight broadband, affordable connectivity

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee and Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 3, according to the White House.

The VP is set to first arrive in Pleasant Prairie just north of the state's border with Illinois in Kenosha County. There, the VP will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to "deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity," the White House said.

Then the Vice President is scheduled to be in Milwaukee to speak at two "campaign receptions."

The Pleasant Prairie effort is part of the administration's "Internet for All" plan. According to a press release from February of 2023, "...President Biden and Vice President Harris worked with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to include a record $65 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand “Internet for All” — so that everyone in America has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. The Administration also secured critical funding for affordable high-speed internet in the American Rescue Plan and general appropriations laws. The Administration’s efforts are centered around three principles—access, affordability and equity. Across the laws, Internet for All programs will build high-speed internet infrastructure, teach digital skills, and provide necessary technology to ensure that everyone in America has the access and skills they need to fully participate in today’s society."

Statement on Vice President's visit:

On Monday, July 31st , the Vice President's national sit-down interview with Linsey Davis will air on ABC News Live Prime and across ABC News programs and platforms.



On Tuesday, August 1, the Vice President will travel to Orlando, FL to deliver remarks at the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Women’s Missionary Convention. These remarks will be open to pre-credentialed media.



On Wednesday, August 2 , the Vice President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene of Mongolia. This meeting will have pool spray at the top.



On Thursday, August 3 , the Vice President will travel to Pleasant Prairie, WI with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity.



Then, the Vice President will travel to Milwaukee, WI to deliver remarks at two campaign receptions. These receptions will be covered by an editorial pool.



On Friday, August 4 , the Vice President will deliver remarks on Jobs Day.



