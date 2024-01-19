Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Waukesha County on Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a visit to Waukesha County on Monday. It's the kickoff to her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

Harris plans to address the harm caused by extreme abortion bans and share stories of those who have been impacted in Wisconsin and across the country. Her visit on Monday will fall on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. Harris says she'll call on Congress to restore the protections of that Supreme Court ruling and outline steps the Biden-Harris administration is taking to protect access to health care.

Harris says her nationwide tour is a continuation of her leadership in the fight to protect fundamental freedoms throughout the country. She did a similar tour last year, called the "Fight For our Freedoms" tour. During that tour, she traveled to colleges in eight states to take questions from students on a wide range of issues, including reproductive rights.

