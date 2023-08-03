Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Southeast Wisconsin today

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Milwaukee area. This comes as the family of a local soldier missing in North Korea speaks out about his disappearance.

The VP is set to first arrive in Pleasant Prairie just north of the state's border with Illinois in Kenosha County. There, the VP will meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to "deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity," the White House said.

Then the Vice President is scheduled to be in Milwaukee to speak at two "campaign receptions."

Her visit to town comes as the family of a Racine soldier detained in North Korea looks for answers. Private Travis King was last seen running across the border into North Korea two weeks ago. The family tells TMJ4 News that they hope to meet with the vice president today while she's here. Last night, they spoke to CNN about how they're feeling.

"It's been very, very devastating to my family and I and for it to be two weeks, we feel like we should know more right now. As of what's going on, is he safe? We don't know nothing," said King's uncle, Myron Gates.

The army says King skipped-out on a flight back to the U.S. from South Korea, where he was expected to face disciplinary charges.

