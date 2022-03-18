Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin Veterans Network launch program to assist veterans relocating to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — In support of veterans, the new program VetWorks Wisconsin will launch next Tuesday, March 22.

VetWorks Wisconsin will provide transitioning service members and their families assistance in employment, education, housing, legal services, veterans benefits, and medical care.

The Veterans Chamber and Wisconsin Veterans Network will partner to coordinate services, resources, and direct support to service members and their families, addressing needs across economic stability, employment, and health literacy.

"This new program not only puts Wisconsin on the map as the state where service members and their families can experience the highest quality of life and overall well-being after their military service, but it also provides employers with an opportunity to connect with the most highly skilled labor force in the country," said Saul Newton, President & CEO of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. "VetWorks Wisconsin meets the needs of service members and their families, and addresses the critical workforce needs of Wisconsin's employers."

VetWorks Wisconsin is an extension of the Expiration Term of Service-sponsorship Program, which helped service members transition from military to civilian life.

The program is focused on personal relationships between the veteran and a matched volunteer sponsor living in the community where the future veteran will live.

Service members are matched with sponsors up to one year before leaving the military, allowing time to plan for transition and develop a lasting relationship.

Service members continue with the program up to 12 months after leaving the military.

Wisconsin Veterans Network, a nonprofit in Milwaukee, connects the service members to sponsors and other resources around the community.

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce will work with employers to ensure positive employment outcomes for transitioning military members and their families.

"The goal, ultimately, is a reduction in the rate of veteran suicide in Wisconsin by eliminating many of the stressors that could be potential triggers for self-harm," says Quentin Hatfield, Executive Director of VetsNet. "By connecting a service member with a volunteer sponsor/mentor who can help them build a homecoming plan and identify the resources they need for themselves and their families, we ensure that the soon-to-be veteran knows they have a team at home to pave the way for smooth transition to civilian life."

The VetWorks program will launch at the 6th annual Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit, the state's largest single convening of veteran employers and employment resources.

The event will be hosted at Brookfield Conference Center and feature breakout sessions, an employer resource expo, and a luncheon.

More information can be found here.

