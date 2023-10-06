Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Versiti and Milwaukee Ballet team up for 'Dracula' blood drive

The event leads up to Milwaukee Ballet's production of "Dracula" happening October 26-29.
Andrea Williams joins us live.
Milwaukee Ballet.jpg
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 20:21:38-04

MILWAUKEE — Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Ballet teamed up for a specially themed "Dracula" blood drive on Thursday at the Milwaukee Ballet Baumgartner Center.

The event leads up to Milwaukee Ballet's production of "Dracula" happening October 26-29.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Milwaukee Ballet's Artistic Director Michael Pink and Versiti's Tara Blaesing, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment.

To find out how you can donate blood, visit versiti.org.

For more information on Milwaukee Ballet's "Dracula," visit milwaukeeballet.org.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device