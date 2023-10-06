Versiti and Milwaukee Ballet team up for 'Dracula' blood drive

MILWAUKEE — Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Ballet teamed up for a specially themed "Dracula" blood drive on Thursday at the Milwaukee Ballet Baumgartner Center.

The event leads up to Milwaukee Ballet's production of "Dracula" happening October 26-29.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Milwaukee Ballet's Artistic Director Michael Pink and Versiti's Tara Blaesing, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment.

To find out how you can donate blood, visit versiti.org.

For more information on Milwaukee Ballet's "Dracula," visit milwaukeeballet.org.

