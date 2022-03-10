Vendors announced for Milwaukee wedding showcase at Turner Hall in April

MILWAUKEE — Vendors for a local wedding showcase at Turner Hall on April 13 have been announced.

WEDMKE announced Thursday its caterers, photographers, bridal, floral service, and more. It will also feature live performances by Dream City Strings and Dream City Jazz. Click here to see the full list.

All vendors and live entertainment are available for hire, including Turner Hall Ballroom itself, according to a news release.

WEDMKE will take place in the ballroom 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All bride and groom ticket holders are eligible to enter to win a four-night, all-inclusive honeymoon stay at UNICO 20 87 in Riviera Maya*, courtesy of LovinAway Luxury Romance Travel

