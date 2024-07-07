Vehicle stolen from Pleasent Prairie; fleeing driver killed, others hurt in crash, say Lake County Sheriff's

The driver of a stolen vehicle fled after Pleasant Prairie Police attempted a traffic stop. Later the driver died in a high-speed crash in Lake County, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A 32-year-old man was driving a stolen Lexus GS400 in Pleasant Prairie, Saturday. The driver fled during an attempted traffic stop by Pleasant Prairie Police.

Pleasant Prairie Police pursued the vehicle and were able to use a tire-deflating device near the town of Russell, IL.

The driver continued to flee despite the vehicle's tires being deflated.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the Lexus continued driving recklessly and excessively fast

Pleasant Prairie discontinued the pursuit near unincorporated Zion.

The 32-year-old ran a red light at Kilbourne Rd. and Route 173 hitting a GMC Yukon around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 32-year-old driver of the stolen Lexus died in the crash.

There were 8 passengers injured in the GMC Yukon. A 51-year-old Waukegan man sustained critical injuries. A 30-year-old man of Waukegan, a 20 year old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old girl all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the stolen vehicle had a revoked drivers license.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

