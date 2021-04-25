Watch
Vehicle rolls after driven on median, man ejected: Police say

KSTU
Posted at 1:36 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 14:36:12-04

MILWAUKEE — A 65-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being in an accident that occurred on Sunday, April 25 at approximately 1:17 a.m. on the 1800 block of W. Hampton Avenue.

Police say a vehicle drove onto a median and rolled causing injury to the driver and passenger.

The 65-year-old passenger is in stable condition after being treated at a local hospital.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Police say the driver has since been arrested for suspicion of OWI.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

