Vehicle, purse stolen from 2 Marquette students in armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University Police say two students were victims of an armed robbery.

They say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, two males in a gray SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, approached two Marquette students in a white Honda Accord. The incident happened near the 700 block of 18th Street.

One victim was male and the other was female.

Once the suspects got out of the SUV, they displayed a weapon and demanded property from the victims.

The female gave the suspects her purse, and when they demanded the two victims exit their vehicle, they complied.

One suspect stole the couple's white Honda Accord, and the other left in the gray SUV.

Both of the suspects fled northbound on 18th Street in the vehicles.

If you have more information, you're asked to contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip